FPD: Suicidal situation ends peacefully in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department announced that shortly after midnight on Thursday, a suicidal situation in S. Fargo ended peacefully. FPD said a 23-year-old man had barricaded himself in a home in the 3800 Block of 21st St. S.

No injuries were reported.

Fargo PD reported that a call came in at 6:17 p.m. of a suicidal man. It was reported that the individual had fired a round and had pointed the gun at others who were known to him inside the home. FPD with the Red River Valley SWAT team were able to negotiate with the 23-year-old.

He was taken to a health care facility for evaluation and the shelter in place was lifted.

