Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

FPD: Suicidal situation ends peacefully in S. Fargo

The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully...
The Red River Valley SWAT was called in to help with a suicidal situation. It ended peacefully according to the Fargo Police Dept.(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department announced that shortly after midnight on Thursday, a suicidal situation in S. Fargo ended peacefully. FPD said a 23-year-old man had barricaded himself in a home in the 3800 Block of 21st St. S.

No injuries were reported.

Fargo PD reported that a call came in at 6:17 p.m. of a suicidal man. It was reported that the individual had fired a round and had pointed the gun at others who were known to him inside the home. FPD with the Red River Valley SWAT team were able to negotiate with the 23-year-old.

He was taken to a health care facility for evaluation and the shelter in place was lifted.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
Alan walker, 28
Man arrested for DUI, tries to escape hospital
Etta's Bin, Warroad
Honoring Grandma Etta: Warroad grain bin turned luxury Airbnb
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal

Latest News

10pm News Part 2 February 1st
Finding your unclaimed property
Bishop Ryan half-court shot featured on The Today Show
Bishop Ryan student wins 10K from half-court shot debuts on the “Today Show”
Bishop Ryan half-court shot featured on The Today Show
Bishop Ryan student wins 10K in half-court shot and a feature on the Today Show
KVLY Sports - Vikings Jets