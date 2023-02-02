Cooking with Cash Wa
FPD asking for help locating missing teen

They say she did not get on the bus home from school Wednesday afternoon.
Carley Kalis
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for 15-year-old Carley Kalis. They say she did not get on the bus home from school Wednesday afternoon.

Kalis is 4′11″ with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white crop top with tie-dye pants, a blue jacket, a green hoodie, and Converse shoes with sunflowers.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting FARGOPD to 847411.

