Finding your unclaimed property

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roughly 1 in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property, just waiting to be found.

“So unclaimed property is what happens when people lose track of their money,” says Mo Schriner from the MN Department of Commerce. “It may be financial property they didn’t keep because of an address change or there was a death and they didn’t know they were inheriting something. So our mission is to help reunite Minnesotans with money that has gone missing.”

Every state has a way to track and claim unclaimed property. North Dakota is closing in on $100M returned, all time. And it’s one of the smaller states.

To search for unclaimed property in North Dakota: https://unclaimedproperty.nd.gov/ .

To search for unclaimed property in Minnesota: https://minnesota.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/ .

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.