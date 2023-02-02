Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court

Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation.
OCTAVIA WAKEFIELD
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday.

Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.

Now, prosecutors claim Wakefield violated the conditions of her probation by using drugs and not meeting with her probation officers. They said a 960 report from Sanford Hospital showed twin babies birthed by Wakefield in September tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick oversaw the hearing Wednesday. His decision on the case has not yet been filed with the court.

