Fargo Police issue shelter in place in south Fargo

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have issued a shelter in place in Fargo.

They’re asking residents within the 3800 block of 22nd St. S. and 3800 block of 21st St. S. to shelter in place. Any residents within this location are encouraged to stay away from windows and move to basement areas if possible.

FPD Officers are responding to an incident involving a suicidal male who has barricaded himself inside a residential home.

We have a crew on the scene. Police say additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

