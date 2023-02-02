Fargo PD arrests man who prompted a shelter in place for the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says they arrested the man responsible for the shelter in place alert for the area last night, after barricading himself in a home in the 3800 block of 21st St. S. It was reported he fired a round and pointed a gun at people he knew inside the home.

23-year-old Patrick Opdahl had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear for Fleeing a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphilia, Preventing Arrest, Refusing to Halt and Reckless Endangerment. Because of the pending charges against him, FPD says they asked for help from the Red River Valley SWAT Team to help with negotiations and tactical strategies.

They say the incident came to a peaceful resolution at around 12:15 am this morning. There were no injuries reported. Opdahl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was cleared by staff.

He was then taken to the Cass County Jail and is being charged with Reckless Endangerment, Preventing Arrest and Terrorizing.

“I would like to compliment the hard work and dedication of our officers. Due to their quick initial response and diligent work throughout the duration of the incident, we were able to ensure residents in the neighborhood remained safe. The FPD expresses its sincere appreciation to the Red River Valley SWAT Team and their members who are specifically trained in crisis negotiation. The collaborated efforts played a crucial role in safely apprehending the suspect and bringing this dangerous individual into custody,” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

