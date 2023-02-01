Warmer Wednesday with Evening Snow and Wind

WEDNESDAY MORNING:

The morning has brought subzero temperatures for everyone, but it’s warmer than it has been the past few mornings. Temperatures are also already rising. Wind chills are in the -20s this morning in some areas . However, they aren’t quite as cold as they have been the past couple of mornings. We more clouds to start the day, too. But we’ll still enjoy some sunshine once it’s up

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Around lunchtime, a south wind will return to the area. This south wind will bring back positive temperatures. This time they will reach as far north as the Canadian Border. The wind will be stronger in the south. Some places might even reach above 10°in some places. Through the afternoon, we will continue to see the south wind which will bring even higher temperatures.

As we move toward bedtime, we will see some snow enter the area in the north. This snow will mostly occur during the overnight period of Wednesday into Thursday morning. Accumulations are likely to be around 0.5″ by the time the snow moves out, but we could see up to about an inch in some isolated locations. The snow is expected to be out of the area by the Thursday morning commute.

The Next Seven Days:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Our morning temps will be warmer on Thursday than the last several mornings with lingering clouds and a few flakes. However, we will see temperatures fall throughout the day as strong north winds move colder air into our area! Winds may gust over 35-40 mph through the morning. Expect teens below zero by mid-afternoon. While it stays breezy, the strongest of the wind decreases in the afternoon. We begin Friday with temperatures near -20°, but we will end the day with temperatures on the plus side of 0° for some! Friday will be the windier of the two days through the afternoon timeframe.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend will continue on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero! High temperatures will be near 30°. It will be a little cooler in the north, where temps will reach into the 20s. Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and a breezy south wind that could be strong at times.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light, however this system could develop into something more significant. We will keep you posted as Monday grows nearer. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have much colder temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day. Temperatures in the morning will be around 10°. Afternoon highs will be around 20°.

Fargo Seven Day Snapshot:

TUESDAY: A little warmer with afternoon light snow. Low: -18. High: 3.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: Low: -11. High: 7.

THURSDAY: Falling temps. Low: -11. High: 0.

FRIDAY: Colder and windy. Low: -19. High: 5.

SATURDAY: Warmer again with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 3. High: 25.

SUNDAY: Overcast and Warmer. Low: 8. High: 27.

MONDAY: Possible afternoon snow. Still warmer. Low: 13. High: 30.

