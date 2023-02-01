Quick Shot of Overnight Snow Ahead of Another Frigid Blast

OVERNIGHT -THURSDAY A.M.:

Tonight, we are seeing some light snow moving in from the north. This snow will mostly occur during the overnight period. Accumulations are likely to be pretty light - around 0.5″.

The snow is expected to be out of the area ahead of the Thursday morning commute. We can expect some strong winds to pick up towards daybreak behind the cold front that brought the snow. This wind will be out of the north and could gust over 40mph bringing areas of blowing/drifting snow. Be prepared for areas of reduced visibility for the morning commute - especially in open areas.

As folks head out the door in the morning, we will see much colder temperatures as a result of the cold front passing overnight. We will see our wind chills return to the 40s below zero in some places with widespread 30s below. A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect at 4am Thursday and continues until Friday at noon.

By tomorrow’s lunch break, we won’t have warmed up much. In fact, temperatures remain fairly steady through the morning before plummeting through the rest of the day into the teens below zero by mid-day. Skies will be mostly clear.

After the sun sets, we will see air temperatures return to the teens below zero and wind chills nearing 40 below. And as we move toward bed time, we will see some clouds move into the west. Despite a few clouds, expect widespread -20s into Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: We begin Friday with temperatures near -20°, but we will end the day with temperatures in the single digits above zero for most. This is thanks to the wind shifting from the northwest to the south. South winds are warming! There will also be more cloud cover.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend REALLY ramps up on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero! High temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s. Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and temperatures just slightly cooler than Saturday, but still above average in the 20s for most.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow and wintry mix. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light and spotty. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the teens to low 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! There may be a town or two south that manages a 40 degree reading. Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have cooler temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day as high pressure moves in. Temperatures in the morning will be in the teens for many. Afternoon highs will be in the 20s, so still a bit above average.

WEDNESDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

