Warmer Wednesday with Evening Snow and Wind

This Afternoon:

Things are much warmer today thanks to the south wind that we have been seeing through the morning. Our coldest air remains in the north, where we still have a couple of subzero temperatures.

Even those wind chills are an improvement over the past couple of days. We have some places on the positive side of zero! Our coldest wind chills remain up in the Devils Lake Basin, where they are still in the teens below zero.

The satellite shows clear skies out to the west and clouds to the east. Further to the west, there are some more clouds out in western North Dakota. Those clouds will move in later this evening.

The Next 24 Hours:

Around lunchtime, a south wind will return to the area. This south wind will bring back positive temperatures. This time they will reach as far north as the Canadian Border. The wind will be stronger in the south. Some places might even reach above 10°in some places. Through the afternoon, we will continue to see the south wind which will bring even higher temperatures.

As we move toward bedtime, we will see some snow enter the area in the north. This snow will mostly occur during the overnight period of Wednesday into Thursday morning. Accumulations are likely to be around 0.5″ by the time the snow moves out. The snow is expected to be out of the area by the Thursday morning commute.

As folks head out the door tomorrow morning, we will see much colder temperatures as a result of the cold front passing overnight and the strong north winds behind the snow. We will see our wind chills return to the 40s below zero in some places with widespread 30s below.

By tomorrow’s lunch break, we won’t have warmed up much. We will have more clear skies and a strong north wind which will keep those wind chills in the deep freeze.

After the sunsets, we will see air temperatures return to the teens below zero and wind chills back nearing 40 below. And as we move toward bed time, we will see some clouds move into the west ahead of yet another round of snow expected on Friday.

The Next Seven Days:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Our morning temps will be warmer on Thursday than the last several mornings with lingering clouds and a few flakes. However, we will see temperatures fall throughout the day as strong north winds move colder air into our area! Winds may gust over 35-40 mph through the morning. Expect teens below zero by mid-afternoon. While it stays breezy, the strongest of the wind decreases in the afternoon. We begin Friday with temperatures near -20°, but we will end the day with temperatures on the plus side of 0° for some! Friday will be the windier of the two days through the afternoon timeframe.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend will continue on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures will be in the single digits on both sides of zero! High temperatures will be near 30°. It will be a little cooler in the north, where temps will reach into the 20s. Our warmer weather will continue on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and a breezy south wind that could be strong at times.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light, however this system could develop into something more significant. We will keep you posted as Monday grows nearer. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be in the 20s, and most could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! Tuesday will bring a bit of a north wind. Due to these north winds, we will have much colder temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day. Temperatures in the morning will be around 10°. Afternoon highs will be around 20°.

Fargo Seven Day Snapshot:

TUESDAY: A little warmer with afternoon light snow. Low: -18. High: 3.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy: Low: -11. High: 7.

THURSDAY: Falling temps. Low: -11. High: 0.

FRIDAY: Colder and windy. Low: -19. High: 5.

SATURDAY: Warmer again with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 3. High: 25.

SUNDAY: Overcast and Warmer. Low: 8. High: 27.

MONDAY: Possible afternoon snow. Still warmer. Low: 13. High: 30.

