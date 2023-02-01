Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Video of Trump’s deposition released by New York attorney general

Video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump was released. (CNN, New York Attorney General's Office, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, Fox News)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday released video of a deposition interview with former President Donald Trump.

The deposition, taken in August, was part of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

After calling the investigation a “witch hunt,” Trump explained why he would refuse to answer questions.

Former President Donald Trump gives a deposition statement. (NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE)

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool. One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement,” Trump said.

James’ investigation resulted in a lawsuit she filed in September. It names Trump, some of his children and executives of his business as defendants.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill

Latest News

Emperor Tamarin monkey
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Man wanted in Oregon kidnapping spotted walking dog
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo