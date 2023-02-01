Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Tom Brady announces re-retirement

“This time it’s for good”
“This time it’s for good”(mgn)
By Emily White
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, has announced his retirement in a tweeted video on Wednesday morning.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

This comes after a rough season for the quarterback who has led his teams to numerous Super Bowls.

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
Alan walker, 28
Man arrested for DUI, tries to escape hospital
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Etta's Bin, Warroad
Honoring Grandma Etta: Warroad grain bin turned luxury Airbnb

Latest News

1000PM News January 31 - Part 2
1000PM News January 31 - Part 2
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 1
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 1
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 1
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 1
FEED MY STARVING CHILDREN- FEBRUARY 01
Valley Today - Feed My Starving Children - February 1