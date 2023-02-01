Tom Brady announces re-retirement

(AP) - The quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, has announced his retirement in a tweeted video on Wednesday morning.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

This comes after a rough season for the quarterback who has led his teams to numerous Super Bowls.

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

