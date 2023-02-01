Passenger steals taxi cab from driver at gas station

FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Fosston Police Department says it responded to a report of a stolen Doyle Taxi Cab at Lepier’s East gas station just before 7 pm yesterday.

Police say the driver told them he had gone inside the gas station to use the restroom and came back out to find his taxi was stolen. Police found it was the passenger in the taxi. The taxi was giving the passenger a ride form Essentia- Fargo to Cass Lake, MN. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Mardee Jones from Cass Lake.

The Doyle taxi had an active GPS and camera system. Police say the company was able to give police live updates on where the vehicle was at. With the help of the Bemidji Police Department, they found the stolen taxi safe in the Bemidji area.

Jones was arrested and taken to NWRCC in Crookston. He’s facing charges for the Theft of the Vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.