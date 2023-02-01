Nichole’s Fine Pastry celebrates 20 years!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For those of us in the Valley with a sweet tooth, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Nichole’s Fine Pastry.

They’re celebrating their 20th anniversary today!

Owner and founder Nichole Hensen says it was something she always wanted to do.

She got inspired in culinary school and during her time spent traveling abroad to open her shop up.

Since then, she says it’s expanded both in size as well as menu options.

“The community supports makes me feel fantastic. To get up everyday and to keep coming in and solving the issues that lie in front of myself and my staff, with people coming everyday it keeps up moving forward.” says Hensen.

She says the best form of advertising has been word of mouth from her loyal customers.

