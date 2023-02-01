Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo.

“We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”

It’s become somewhat of a tradition for our faithfully, flat Fargo but to know when this tradition started, we’ll have to dig into the annals of Fargo’s history.

“We started using the snow dump in 2016, so this would be our seventh year out here,” said Paul Fiechtner, Fargo Public Works Services manager.

You don’t have to be the one building the mountain to wonder at it’s scale, leaving people to their best guesses for the amount of snow.

“I would say well over a million [pounds],” said Juve.

“I was just thinking over two tons, I don’t know. Two tons,” guessed Susan Forness, a resident of Fargo.

With so much snow and ice piled high, it would seem impossible to have any sort of accurate guess, but Fargo Public Works say they have a rough number.

“Right now, we’re at about 8,500 (as of Jan. 26) truck loads of snow,” said Fiechtner.

Fargo Public Works says Mount Fargo has reached up to a 100 feet high in years past and has taken all the way until july or august to fully melt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

