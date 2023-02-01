Mixed reactions to abortion policies in North Dakota and Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two states separated by the Red River have two wildly different stances when it comes to abortion policies. There is mixed reactions from both sides of the argument.

“Sad day, it’s a dark day for Minnesota that’s my reaction.” said Tim Miller, the executive director for PLAM Action.

“I hope that other states will see what Minnesota is doing and the excitement that’s behind this decision and do something similar.” said Destini Spaeth with the North Dakota WIN Abortion Access Fund.

Minn. Gov. Tim Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options or ‘PRO’ Act, which adds another layer of protection to abortion and reproductive health care in the state where it’s already protected by the state constitution.

“We do fund 40 to 50 percentage of our callers come from the state of Minnesota and to know that this right will be guaranteed to them and those eight clinics that are in Minnesota will be able to continue their care is so, so important.” said Spaeth.

“I’ve been contacted by a lot of people what does this means for pregnancy resource centers. What does this mean for abortion pills in pharmacies,” said Miller. “There’s lots of questions, some of them haven’t been answered yet but we certainly will get those answers and we’ll support the people the best way that we can.”

In North Dakota, Senate Bill 2150 is designed to in part ease the legal burden for physicians who perform abortions to save their patients’ lives.

“I can see that we actually took the side of the opposition from that committee hearing and they did put that into the amendment so they’re trying to be as accommodating as they can be with this bill.” said Sierra Heitkamp, the legislative director for North Dakota Right to Life.

As well as limit abortion exceptions for instances like rape and incest which remain at six weeks.

“An extreme abortion ban, it’s incredibly harsh. Allows very little room for folks who are victims of sexual assault to get the abortions they need or want. Heavy fines for our providers and the risk of a felony charge.” said Spaeth.

North Dakota Senate Bill 2150 will now be debated at the ND House of Representatives.

