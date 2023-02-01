Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota mom & Sen. Klobuchar celebrate passing of “STURDY” Act

"STURDY" ACT
"STURDY" ACT(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota mom got the help of Senator Amy Klobuchar to sign the “STURDY” Act into law, which helps to strengthen furniture safety standards to prevents kids from being injured by fatal furniture tip-overs.

Each year, around 10,000 kids go to the emergency room because of furniture tip-over injuries.

Advocate Janet McGee’s own 22-month-old son, Teddy, was killed by an unstable dresser toppling over on him during a nap.

“Quite frankly, it should’ve never been sold to us to begin with. The dresser designed was inherently unstable. It had killed kids before Ted and after Ted, unfortunately,” says McGee.

The two had pushed for the recall of the IKEA dresser that killed Teddy, and it was the biggest recall in the country’s history.

