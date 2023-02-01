Leaves on Red River Regional Dispatch Center “Tree of Life” is another life saved

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 calls for help are answered every day at the Red River Regional Dispatch Center.

However, only a handful of operators have made it on the center’s “Tree of Life,” each branch tells the story of a life saved.

When minutes matter, first responders can mean the difference between life and death. When seconds count, it’s those who don’t wear the badge, the faces that aren’t seen, that get help there.

“People don’t realize that we’re the first, first responders. We take the phone call,” Shift Supervisor at Red River Regional Dispatch Center Jena Rust said. “Once an ambulance crew, the fire department or an officer gets on scene, they see those people. They might forget about us.”

Rust has worked in dispatch for nearly a decade. It wasn’t until Oct. 30, 2022 that she saved a life for the first time. A mom called 911 that day when her baby stopped breathing.

“I also had a baby at home. I was almost putting myself in her situation,” Rust added. “I would like somebody to be calm on the phone with me.”

Rust talked the mom through CPR until help arrived. Then the call ended, leaving her in the dark.

“Sometimes we don’t know the outcome of the call,” Rust said. “That’s probably the hardest part about this job.”

Twelve days went by before she learned her actions saved that baby’s life and landed her a spot on the center’s “Tree of Life.” The only way to make it on is to save a life or welcome in a new one.

“Right when I picked up the phone, the first thing she told me was that she was having a baby,” Communications Operator at Red River Dispatch Steven Grossman said.

Grossman has been at Red River Dispatch for two years and has already earned a spot on the tree. Before crews could get to the scene, he helped a mom deliver her baby over the phone.

“There’s a lot of responsibility with our job. We’re hand in hand with saving people’s lives everyday,” Grossman added. “It’s important to be ready for any sort of call.”

Grossman takes about 60 calls a day. There’s about eight operators on the line at a time, and one tree across the hall, that reminds them all of the difference seconds can make.

“People in the past that have passed away just a couple hours after I’ve spoken with them. It’s hard to think about,” Grossman said. “We just have to realize that at the same time some lives get lost, we’re saving a lot of lives too.”

Red River Dispatch is looking for more operators like Rust and Grossman. If this is something that interests you, reach out here:

Director Mary Phillippi -- mphillippi@rrdc.com

Assistant Director Amanda Glasoe -- aglasoe@rrdc.com

