Fun day with Minnesota Twins for Fargo cancer patient

Mira Opp-Lubitz
Mira Opp-Lubitz(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan continues to make stops through Twins Territory. Tuesday, members and staff made a stop just outside of Mayo Clinic. This was a refreshing sight for one Fargo girl battling cancer.

“What are you doing right now?” reporter Kamie Roesler asked.

“I’m eating a hot dog,” 9-year-old Mira Opp-Lubitz said.

It was a day of autographs and a ballpark lunch, to take a little break from hospital appointments for Opp-Lubitz and many other families at the state’s biggest Ronald McDonald House.

Mira was even able to take some batting practice with T.C. Bear and then with the help of former Twins pitcher LaTroy Hawkins.

“Us being here takes their minds off all they have to go through, doctors appointments and all that, and have a little fun. All kids should have fun,” Hawkins said.

That’s exactly what this day was about for Mira. The Fargo, North Dakota native learned she was sick in April of 2021, and since then, it’s been back and forth to Mayo Clinic.

”Can you tell me why you are staying at the Ronald McDonald House?” reporter Kamie Roesler said.

“Because I am going through chemo,” Mira said.

Mira was diagnosed with hydrocephalus and a brain tumor in 2021. Now the goal is to make sure this tumor doesn’t grow.

“She has an MRI after her chemo appointments, so they want to check to see if the tumor hasn’t grown, so she can see if she can get her port out or not,” her mom said.

Mom says things are going well though, and once they get the go-ahead to take that port out, Mira will be granted a Make-A-Wish, and she already knows where she wants to go. Hawaii.

“I want to go scuba diving with dolphins,” Mira said.

Although it’s not Hawaii, and it’s surely not warm like Hawaii, having the Twins in town to hang out for the day was a fun surprise Mira said. She says hitting the wiffle balls was a lot of fun.

“I didn’t break a window, so that’s good,” she said.

Once her doctor visit is complete in Rochester, it’s back to Jefferson Elementary School in Fargo for this 4th grader.

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan’s final stop was at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

