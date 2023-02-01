Feed My Starving Children FargoPack event kicks off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -More than 6,000 children globally die every day from starvation according to the UN World Food Program. A non-profit organization is fighting to end child hunger through prepacked meals.

Nearly 10,000 people volunteers are expected to pack onto the Scheels Arena floor as part of the Feed My Starving Children FargoPack event from Feb 1-4. More than two million meals are expected to be packed over the course of the event.

Volunteers are welcome anytime during the event. For more information on how to volunteer and donate click here.

