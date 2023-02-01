Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Feed My Starving Children FargoPack event kicks off

10,000 people are expected to volunteer to pack food bags.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -More than 6,000 children globally die every day from starvation according to the UN World Food Program. A non-profit organization is fighting to end child hunger through prepacked meals.

Nearly 10,000 people volunteers are expected to pack onto the Scheels Arena floor as part of the Feed My Starving Children FargoPack event from Feb 1-4. More than two million meals are expected to be packed over the course of the event.

Volunteers are welcome anytime during the event. For more information on how to volunteer and donate click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
Alan walker, 28
Man arrested for DUI, tries to escape hospital
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Etta's Bin, Warroad
Honoring Grandma Etta: Warroad grain bin turned luxury Airbnb

Latest News

“This time it’s for good”
Tom Brady announces re-retirement
1000PM News January 31 - Part 2
1000PM News January 31 - Part 2
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 1
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 1
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 1
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 1