Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1

FARGO PD LOOK FOR SUSPECT
FARGO PD LOOK FOR SUSPECT(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect.

Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.

Police say if you have information, call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. You can also send in an anonymous tip by texting “FARGOPD” and the tip to 847-411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo
Alan walker, 28
Man arrested for DUI, tries to escape hospital
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Etta's Bin, Warroad
Honoring Grandma Etta: Warroad grain bin turned luxury Airbnb

Latest News

Feed My Starving Children FargoPack -4PM Update
Feed My Starving Children FargoPack -4PM Update
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 1
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 4
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 4
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 2
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 2
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 3
4:00PM News February 1 - Part 3