Fargo PD look for man who threw 2 cats out of car, killing 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is looking for your help in finding a suspect.

Security footage from the city pound shows the suspect throwing two cats out of his vehicle. He hit one as he drove away, and it died. The vehicle is a red, four-door sedan with silver window trim.

Police say if you have information, call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. You can also send in an anonymous tip by texting “FARGOPD” and the tip to 847-411.

