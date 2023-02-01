Cooking with Cash Wa
Doyle taxi crashes into rear of Moorhead city bus

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A Doyle taxi cab lost control of the vehicle over icy roads and slid, crashing into the back of a Moorhead City Bus.

Around 11:30a.m. Wednesday, February, 1st, a crash happened on the corner of 28th Ave S. and 20th St. in Moorhead involving a Doyle taxi cab and a Moorhead city bus. Everyone was able to walk away safely from the crash with minor injuries reported.. The cause of the crash was due to slick roads and the damage to the bus was minimal while the taxi cab needed to be towed away.

There are no more updates as of this time.

