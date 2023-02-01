Cooking with Cash Wa
Downtown Fargo Mexican Village closes doors after 52 years

DT Fargo Mexican Village closes
DT Fargo Mexican Village closes(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mexican Village posted to social media saying it would be closing its Downtown Fargo location at 814 Main Ave.

They say they will consolidate all operations at the 45th St. S location, and it’s effective today.

The post says the owners thank everyone who have came in over the past 52 years, and they want to invite everyone to come to the south Fargo location.

The owners say all gift certificates will be valid no matter when they were purchased.

They will also be offering positions to employees of the downtown location who would be willing to make the move south.

The post says the property is available for lease as a fully furnished restaurant or any other purpose.

