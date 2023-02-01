Bitter cold snap prompts safety reminder for those with dementia, Alzheimer’s

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wandering is common for those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and unfortunately, it’s something we’ve already seen multiple times this winter with folks around the metro. It’s a behavior that brings great concern when temperatures dip as low as our region has been through and likely will see again this winter.

With a high prevalence of dementia in North Dakota, forecasts like this one bring concern to Senior Helpers owner, Tanya Ferber.

“We want to be prepared. We know this weather happens in this area. We just need to be prepared so our elderly loved ones are as safe as possible,” Ferber said.

She says for those with a loved one suffering from Dementia or Alzheimer’s, it’s important to have a safety plan by making sure they have the necessary medications, food and back-up power source for any medical devices.

“Make sure all of their basic needs are met. Anything can set them off as a trigger when their brains aren’t working appropriately,” Ferber said.

Ferber says typically those who wander don’t go further than a mile, but in bitter temps like we have been seeing, any amount of wandering is extremely dangerous

“Frostbite is kind of unusual because it takes a few days to appear to show how bad it actually is. Anything below 18, 20 degrees below zero, frostbite can occur in as little as 20 minutes,” Emily Greenstein, a nurse practitioner with Sanford Health said.

Greenstein adds that prolonged cold exposure can make you confused which causes more concern for those already cognitively impacted.

“A lot of times when people get severe frostbite, we usually see they’re out walking for a prolonged period of time, they get confused or disoriented. The thing with frostbite is you start to feel hot, so often times these people start to take off their clothes,” she said.

Both women say preparedness is key for all of us this winter, and they urge you to pack extra layers and keep your extremities dry. And most importantly, check in often with your loved ones.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Helpline, staffed entirely by licensed social workers who are specifically trained in dementia care, can provide additional information about wandering prevention tips. The Helpline is available seven days a week by phone (866-232-8484), text message (646-586-5283), and web chat.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.