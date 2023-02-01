Cooking with Cash Wa
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week.

Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to an incident on the drop-off route on Jan. 27. The email states, “a motorist became aggressive towards Bus #4 near the intersection of County Road 17 S. and 76th Ave. S.” The email goes on to say the bus driver eventually stopped on the road “out of an abundance of caution and to avoid an accident.” School officials say the aggressive driver then boarded the bus and demanded his child leave with him, which officials say the child did and the bus resumed its route.

Officials say there were no injuries to the children onboard and no damage was done to the bus. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident and the man involved.

“The transportation department will ensure all drivers are aware and trained in safe driving practices to avoid situations like this in the future. The district is committed to communicating with families in a timelier manner when unusual situations like this arise during a route. The safety of our learners and staff is our first priority,” the email states.

Valley News Live has reached out to West Fargo Public Schools for more information on the incident, as well as the safety protocols outlined for bus drivers in situations like this. Check back for updates.

Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with...
