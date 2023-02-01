Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant

Cooking with Cash Wa
Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant(Nupa's Facebook Page)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend.

Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”

The post referenced Butler’s popular film 300.

There’s no official word about what brought the star back to town.

