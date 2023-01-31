Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

World’s oldest African penguin celebrates 43rd birthday

ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.
ET celebrated her 43rd birthday with a cake.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELEY, Va. (Gray News) – The world’s oldest African penguin just turned one year older.

ET, a female African penguin at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, turned 43 on Saturday.

In a news release, the zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.

The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in...
The zoo said according to their best available data, ET is the oldest living African penguin in the world, and she is also the oldest one to ever live.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

In the wild, their average lifespan is around 15-20 years, but they can live much longer in zoological parks, the zoo said.

ET came to the Metro Richmond Zoo in 1995. Considering her age, she is in good health, the zoo said. She has arthritis for which she receives medication. She also has impaired vision, but “her quality of life is strong,” and she still eats well and loves to swim.

Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.
Metro Richmond Zoo staffers post with ET and the other African penguins.(Metro Richmond Zoo)

Penguins are monogamous and will mate for life. ET has outlived two of her mates at the zoo, and her current mate is Einstein.

The zoo said ET and Einstein have their own private space so ET can “spend her senior years without any penguin drama.”

Happy birthday, ET!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo

Latest News

President Biden’s two-year report card has historic marks
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas