Volunteer with VNL at Feed My Starving Children FargoPack

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Volunteers across the area are turning hunger into hope by packing food for the organization Feed My Starving Children.

The FargoPack MobilePack event is happening at Scheels Arena February 1 through February 4. Valley News Live will have a team there packing meals on Wednesday, February 1 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

According to UNICEF, at least 6,200 children die each day from hunger-related causes. People donate funds for the meal ingredients, volunteers pack the meals, and then those meals are donated to Feed My Starving Children partners around the world.

If you’d like to help out, you can reserve a volunteer shift here. Another way to contribute is through a donation; $88 provides enough meals to feed a child a meal a day for a year, which is less than 25 cents per meal.

