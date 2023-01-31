Slightly Warmer Tuesday with a Few Flurries

The Next 24 Hours:

A cold start to the day, but not quite as cold. Some places will be a good 10° warmer than Monday. We will still have wind chills in the -30° range, but even that is an improvement over this morning.

By lunchtime, we will see a few more clouds slide into the area ahead of a very quick shot of snow that will move through the area during the afternoon and into the evening. Our winds will have calmed and some areas will see temperatures in the positives!

The snow will move across the Red River around 5:00 PM which could make the evening commute a little tricky, but not a lot of snow is expected. This system will just be some very light snow or some flurries. By this time, most of the region will be sitting above zero!

The snow should be moving out to the east by bedtime. Temperatures at that hour will be falling, but, again, most places will be above zero. Our only sub-zero temps should be confined to north of Highway 200.

Once the snow exits and through the overnight hours, we will have clear skies which will allow for temperatures overnight to fall back below zero.

The Next Seven Days:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: The cold will continue on Tuesday, despite a south breeze. However, it will be a little bit warmer. Our morning temps will continue to be in the teens below zero for most across the area. By the afternoon, though, we could see some places reach to the single digits above zero! The skies will begin clear but move toward overcast as a quick shot of some snow moves in during the afternoon/evening. Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. The skies will be partly cloudy before transitioning to overcast. Temperatures will be around 10° below zero to begin the day, but reach up to around 10° above zero by the afternoon.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Our morning temps will be warmer on Thursday. However, we will see them fall throughout the day as strong north winds move colder air into our area. There is a chance to see some light snow in our northern Minnesota counties. This chance grows further east. The winds shift on Friday. The high pressure system that will bring the north winds on Thursday will bring south winds on Friday. As a result, we will see quite the warm up. We begin the day with temperatures near -20°, but we will end the day with temperatures on the plus side of 0° for some! Friday will be the windier of the two days.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend will continue on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures in some locations in the south above zero! High temperatures will be near 20°. It will be a little cooler in the north, where temps will reach into the low teens. The warming trend continues on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and a breezy south wind that could be strong at times.

MONDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light, however this system could develop into something more significant. We will keep you posted as Monday grows nearer. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be around 10°, and some could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon!

