Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session

Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United
Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways.

A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.

“We believe in this bill. We believe it will give a shot in the arm to an exhausted cadre of teachers across the state, and across new teachers to our state,” said Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United.

Other bills include House Bill 1372, which would make it easier for state residents that have foreign teaching licenses to practice in North Dakota; Senate Bill 2032, which would provide grants to accredited institutions of higher education to assist paraprofessionals to become qualified teachers; and Senate Bill 2033, which would provide student loan forgiveness of up to $5,000 per year for teachers in places there’s a shortage.

