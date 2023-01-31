Open registration for FPS Kindergarten starts tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time for parents to enroll their kids into Kindergarten is almost here.

Registration to enroll into Fargo Public Schools will begin on Feb. 1.

It’s important for parents to know that their kids must be the age of 5 by the July 31, 2023, in order for them to attend school.

Registration should take about 15-20 minutes to complete, and will require you to fill out information on student & parent addresses, emergency contact information, and student health information.

More information can be found here on the FPS website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.