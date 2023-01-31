Cooking with Cash Wa
Open registration for FPS Kindergarten starts tomorrow

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time for parents to enroll their kids into Kindergarten is almost here.

Registration to enroll into Fargo Public Schools will begin on Feb. 1.

It’s important for parents to know that their kids must be the age of 5 by the July 31, 2023, in order for them to attend school.

Registration should take about 15-20 minutes to complete, and will require you to fill out information on student & parent addresses, emergency contact information, and student health information.

More information can be found here on the FPS website.

