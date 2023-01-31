No edibles: ND House votes down medical marijuana expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have a medical marijuana card, your prescription soon won’t cover edible products in North Dakota.

63 representatives: that’s how many needed to vote yes for the latest medical marijuana bills to pass. But two such bills hit the House floor Tuesday, and both failed: 55-37 and 20-72.

Proponents of the bills say edible forms of marijuana are both healthier, since they don’t involve smoking, and are more accurate when dosing patients. The state’s medical marijuana program was approved in 2016, and proponents say this was what voters had in mind when they voted for it.

”Again, I’d like to remind the assembly this is something the people wanted, the people voted for this, and now here we are, six years later, trying to give the people what they originally asked for,” said Representative Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks.

Opponents of the bills say edibles — which often come in the form of candy or chocolate — pose health risks to children, who might mistake them for traditional candy.

As mentioned, House Bill 1202 failed by a vote of 55 ayes and 37 nays. Because it was a bill that would amend an initiated measure passed by voters in 2016, it needed two-thirds of the chamber’s support, which would’ve been 63.

