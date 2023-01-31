Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

New restaurant partner announced at Rose Creek

Rose Creek Golf Course
Rose Creek Golf Course(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rose Creek Public Golf Course has a new restaurant partner just in time for the 2023 golf season. At a special board meeting on January 30, the Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners approved a lease for a partnership with Andy Skatvold of 99 Bottles and Kjerbeersten, LLC for food and beverage services.

“Our team of very experienced business and food operation professionals looks forward to growing our business in the Fargo market. Our focus is to provide the best possible service and experience for golfers and special events during the season,” Skatvold said.

The business hopes to open in early April in time to serve golfers as the season opens in the spring. The lease agreement includes providing operations at Rose Creek for the 7-month golf season only. There are no plans to provide services during the winter.

The 19th Hole currently provides food and beverage service at The Meadows and Village Green golf courses in Moorhead. They also operate liquor stores in Moorhead.

“The Fargo Park District is excited for the partnership and eager to have a full-service bar and restaurant on site at Rose Creek Public Golf Course,” the Park District said in a statement.

The 19th Hole will operate the lower-level grill kiosk, upstairs restaurant, special events and course beverage cart. Plans include updating the lower grill kiosk to provide an easy way for golfers to purchase grab and go food and beverages.

The focus of the upstairs restaurant will be to provide an off-course environment with improved food and beverage selections. This would include some of the latest trends in the food and beverage industry, including an extensive whiskey menu and on-staff wine sommeliers.

Rose Creek Public Golf Course is located at 1500 East Rose Creek Parkway in Fargo. For more information visit FargoGolf.net.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
Njos mugshot
Documents unsealed against man accused of sending nude and lewd texts to teen boy

Latest News

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signs a bill into law protecting reproductive rights on January 31,...
Minnesota Governor signs bill protecting access to abortion
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88 - January 31
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88 - January 31
Noon News January 31 - Part 2
Noon News January 31 - Part 2
Noon Weather – January 31
Noon Weather – January 31