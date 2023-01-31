New restaurant partner announced at Rose Creek

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rose Creek Public Golf Course has a new restaurant partner just in time for the 2023 golf season. At a special board meeting on January 30, the Fargo Park District Board of Commissioners approved a lease for a partnership with Andy Skatvold of 99 Bottles and Kjerbeersten, LLC for food and beverage services.

“Our team of very experienced business and food operation professionals looks forward to growing our business in the Fargo market. Our focus is to provide the best possible service and experience for golfers and special events during the season,” Skatvold said.

The business hopes to open in early April in time to serve golfers as the season opens in the spring. The lease agreement includes providing operations at Rose Creek for the 7-month golf season only. There are no plans to provide services during the winter.

The 19th Hole currently provides food and beverage service at The Meadows and Village Green golf courses in Moorhead. They also operate liquor stores in Moorhead.

“The Fargo Park District is excited for the partnership and eager to have a full-service bar and restaurant on site at Rose Creek Public Golf Course,” the Park District said in a statement.

The 19th Hole will operate the lower-level grill kiosk, upstairs restaurant, special events and course beverage cart. Plans include updating the lower grill kiosk to provide an easy way for golfers to purchase grab and go food and beverages.

The focus of the upstairs restaurant will be to provide an off-course environment with improved food and beverage selections. This would include some of the latest trends in the food and beverage industry, including an extensive whiskey menu and on-staff wine sommeliers.

Rose Creek Public Golf Course is located at 1500 East Rose Creek Parkway in Fargo. For more information visit FargoGolf.net.

