New Clay County Resource Recovery Center set to open

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The new Clay County Resource Recovery Center is set to open on February 6. The new facility will replace the Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility, in Moorhead.

Officials say combining the services into one location makes it easier for Clay County residents to efficiently dispose of hazardous waste and electronics. The new location offers a drive-thru that helps protect customers from the elements. It does not change curbside garbage and recycling pickup with Moorhead city limits.

The Resource Recovery Center will also increase efficiency by removing undesirable materials from solid waste.

The Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility will permanently close on February 3.

Hours of operation for the new facility are:

8 am-4 pm, Monday-Friday

First and third Saturdays each month from 8-11:30 am

For more information, visit the Clay County Solid Waste website.

