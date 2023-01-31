Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

New Clay County Resource Recovery Center set to open

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The new Clay County Resource Recovery Center is set to open on February 6. The new facility will replace the Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility, in Moorhead.

Officials say combining the services into one location makes it easier for Clay County residents to efficiently dispose of hazardous waste and electronics. The new location offers a drive-thru that helps protect customers from the elements. It does not change curbside garbage and recycling pickup with Moorhead city limits.

The Resource Recovery Center will also increase efficiency by removing undesirable materials from solid waste.

The Moorhead Transfer Station, the Clay County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, and the Clay County Electronics Recycling Facility will permanently close on February 3.

Hours of operation for the new facility are:

  • 8 am-4 pm, Monday-Friday
  • First and third Saturdays each month from 8-11:30 am

For more information, visit the Clay County Solid Waste website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
Njos mugshot
Documents unsealed against man accused of sending nude and lewd texts to teen boy

Latest News

Downtown Fargo Public Library
Kiosk for legal self-help available at Downtown Main Library
Understanding domestic violence laws
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE LAWS- JANUARY 31
Domestic Violence Laws - January 31
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - January 31
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - January 31