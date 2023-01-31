Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead man charged with 20 counts of child pornography

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man, who was already required to register as a predatory offender, was arrested after authorities discovered more than a dozen images of child pornography on his devices.

The Moorhead Police Department was notified in April of 2021 of possible child pornography. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Jon Edmund Lenthe was using Microsoft OneDrive to store possible Child Sexual Abuse Material. Detectives were also notified that Lenthe was required to register as a predatory offender, according to court records.

On August 17, 2021 a search warrant of Lenthe’s home was executed. Several storage devices were collected during the search. According to court documents, “The defendant admitted that there were things on the devices that he should have deleted.”

The BCA issued a report in September of 2022 that 971 Child Sexual Abuse images were located. The report was then submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for identification of any known victims.

Lenthe is charged in Clay County with 20 counts of possession of pornographic work containing a minor under 13. Each charge comes with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

On January 26, 2023, a judge set bail with no conditions at $100,000 or $60,000 with conditions.

