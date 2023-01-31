Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Man arrested for DUI, tries to escape hospital

Alan walker, 28
Alan walker, 28(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR OXBOW, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a potential DUI charge after police say he crashed head-on with a vehicle and then tried to get away.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Monday, Jan. 30 around 1 a.m., about 3.5 miles north of Oxbow near the intersection of Co. Rd. 81 and 12th Ave. SE.

The crash report says 28-year-old Alan Walker of Moorhead, MN was heading south on Co. Rd. 81 when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on.

The two people in the other vehicle were rushed to the hospital and later let go for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Walker got away from the scene of the crash and was later arrested at his home. Police say while he was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, he tried to get away again, but was caught.

Walker was taken to the Cass County Jail for DUI, DUI refusal, driving under suspension, criminal vehicular injury, duty in accident involving injury and escape.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
Lisa Loring portrayed Wednesday Addams in "The Addams Family" TV show in the 1960s.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday in ‘Addams Family’ TV series, dies

Latest News

Insulin
‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate
Ada Mayor John Hintz has been charged with a DWI for the second time in his life.
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
10:00PM Weather January 30
10:00PM Weather January 30
10:00PM Sports January 30
10:00PM Sports January 30