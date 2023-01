FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rap star is coming to Sheels Arena in Fargo.

Lil Wayne will bring his ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’ to Fargo on April 6, 2023. Presale tickets for the concert go up on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.

The local presale password is AMilli. Public ticket sales are Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

You can find tickets for the show here.

