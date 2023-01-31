Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage

Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage(Pexels)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide.

House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.

”In Minnesota, a minimum wage worker earns $10.59. In South Dakota, as of January 1, a minimum wage worker earns $10.80. South Dakota increased their wage 85 cents this year. And in Montana, they’re still just a bit under $10, but they’re at $9.95,” said Representative LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo.

The bill isn’t expected to cost the state any money because, according to the Legislative Council, nobody employed as a full-time employee by the state is paid at or less than nine dollars an hour. Those opposed to the bill are generally in the private sector, who say the negative ripple effects of raising the minimum wage affect the entire business community.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo

Latest News

Moorhead man charged with 20 counts of child porn - January 31
Moorhead man charged with 20 counts of child porn - January 31
Jon Edmund Lenthe
Moorhead man charged with 20 counts of child pornography
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
Fairview Health CEO James Hereford, left, and Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen testified about...
Minnesota lawmaker seeks authority over mergers in response to Sanford-Fairview plan