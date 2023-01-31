Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide.

House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.

”In Minnesota, a minimum wage worker earns $10.59. In South Dakota, as of January 1, a minimum wage worker earns $10.80. South Dakota increased their wage 85 cents this year. And in Montana, they’re still just a bit under $10, but they’re at $9.95,” said Representative LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo.

The bill isn’t expected to cost the state any money because, according to the Legislative Council, nobody employed as a full-time employee by the state is paid at or less than nine dollars an hour. Those opposed to the bill are generally in the private sector, who say the negative ripple effects of raising the minimum wage affect the entire business community.

