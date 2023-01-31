Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people packed up the final boxes out of their south Fargo apartments today after getting a notice at the beginning of this month stating their property management group was ending their month-to-month leases, and they had until January 31 to get out.

Cathie Mireault has lived inside Unit B of her south Fargo apartment complex that’s nestled between 32nd St. S. and 15th Ave. S. for more than a decade.

“I loved it here. It was very comfortable and nice,” Mireault said.

And at just $575 per month, it was affordable too. Mireault says she’s been on a month-to-month lease since 2016.

“I would have signed a year lease, but I just thought things would be different for me. So of course, I got stung in the end,” she said.

Mireault and a few other tenants got notice in the New Year they had until January 31 to move out as the new property manager, River Rock Properties, was planning to renovate the units.

“It was awful. It was devastating. I thought it was a joke, but it’s not a joke. I started crying. I cried for almost two and a half days, but I knew I just had to pull it together,” Mireault said.

For weeks, Mireault says she’s been packing up the last 11 years of her life with nowhere to put it all except a local storage unit as she has yet to find a new place to call home.

“One lady in the next building, she’s 94 years old. Where do you put somebody like that? Another gentleman is in his 80s. He’s been in the building 20 years! It’s sad that a company can come in and change your life quickly,” Mireault said.

While to some, the move may not seem right, however legal experts say it is, and point out that despite common misconception, as long as there is proper notification landlords can evict and terminate leases in the winter.

“A landlord can do that for a good reason, a bad reason or no reason at all. It’s their property, it’s under a month-to-month lease. They can tell the tenant to vacate, just like a tenant can say, ‘I want out!’ by giving a one-month notice,” James Teigland, an attorney with Fremstad Law explained. Tiegland says tenants and landlords have relatively equal rights in North Dakota.

While one month’s notice is the minimum required by law, representing other local landlords, Tiegland says he urges his clients to give notices 45 to 60 days in advance.

“We encourage clear communication, advanced notice, extra notice, working with tenants,” he said.

Mireault says she is flying to Arizona to be with family, and will come back once winter is over and figure out what to do next.

River Rock Properties says four to six units will be renovated in the coming months, and says that pattern will continue every few months until all units are updated.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.