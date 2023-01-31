Kiosk for legal self-help available at Downtown Main Library

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new legal kiosk is available at the downtown Main Library. It is part of a partnership between the Legal Services of North Dakota and the Fargo Public Library.

The kiosk will give residents free access to legal education, resources, and information in North Dakota. Topics residents can search for include housing, custody, immigration, and public benefits. Individuals can also use the kiosk to apply for civil legal aid services and to connect with a legal aid provider.

The self-help station is available during normal library hours. For more information, call the Main Library Adult Services desk at (701) 241-1492.

To learn more about the legal kiosk and how to use it, click here.

