Honoring Grandma Etta: Warroad grain bin turned luxury Airbnb

WARROAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - You might look twice when driving past Carmen Hontvet’s rural Warroad home, as one grain bin is not like the others.

“It’s really home away from home,” Hontvet smiled.

Hontvet says the idea of bringing grain bin living to northern Minnesota was laid on her heart two years ago. Soon enough, Hontvet’s dream turned to sketches, and finally back in November ‘Etta’s Bin’ became a reality.

“I remember sitting in here the night it was done and just thinking, ‘Wow! This place is great!’” Hontvet said.

The namesake comes from Hontvet’s role model and late-grandmother, Etta. Hontvet says Etta was a special education teacher in Warroad, as well as a woman who built three homes in her lifetime, including the one that sits right next door to the bin. Her other two homes were built in Thief River Falls, Minn., and Texas.

“She was a brilliant builder, brilliant designer, and she had the gift to host,” Hontvet said. Grandma Etta passed away in 2016 at the age of 89. “Her door was always open, the coffee was always on. So, I wanted people to get that feeling at Etta’s Bin. Even though I’m not staying with you, I’m hosting from afar and I want you to get the warm comforts of home when you’re here.”

Eight beds, a hot tub and fire pit await those who book a stay at the bin, as well as a warm smile from Grandma Etta as a drawing of her hangs over the main living room.

“I thought maybe at first she’d think I’m a little nuts for taking a grain bin that she used to shovel grain out of, and make it into a luxury home, but she’d be proud,” Hontvet said. “She just spent so much time on this land. I do, I feel her presence all of the time.”

Whether it’s hockey, hunting or the just some R&R that brings you to Etta’s front steps, Hontvet says it’s a place for everyone.

“I really built this place to be a blessing; Having a place where I can help create memories up north,” she said.

Hontvet says so far, the family who has traveled the furthest to stay in the bin came all the way from Oklahoma.

You can book a weekend in the bin by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.