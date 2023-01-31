Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Jensen said he feels sick to his stomach over the situation and that this is his fifth time being investigated. Dr. Jensen, who challenged the CDC and the Minnesota Dept. of Health’s over different topics in regard to COVID-19, said this latest attempt at his license is about raw politics, raw power and about punishment.

He noted the previous four investigations against him were dropped. Dr. Jensen said in his video that he will be meeting with the Board and the AG’s office over the two to three months for this investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.