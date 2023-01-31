Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Fargo Police Chief speaks on Tyre Nichols’ death

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more Memphis officers were disciplined and three EMT’s were fired for their involvement in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Today, the Nichols’ family was expected to speak on the need for more police discipline.

But how has the body cam footage of the encounter sparked conversations in police departments in the region?

Police Chief David Zibolski is calling the former Memphis officers’ behavior “disgusting.” He says the act tarnishes the reputation for the law enforcement profession.

Zibolski added that following the release of the body camera footage, his department took the opportunity speak to their 10 new recruits.

“It’s certainly something we want to guard against, and make sure that when we bring people in our department, they understand that is not acceptable: that kind of conduct, the kind of lawlessness is not acceptable and that our culture is not that. We aspire to our vision, mission, and values,” said Chief Zibolski.

Nichols’ funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Dr. Scott Jensen
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne coming to Fargo

Latest News

VN: @ 5: Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
Landlord ending S. Fargo tenants’ month-to-month leases for renovations; Experts say it’s legal
5:00 PM Weather January 31
5:00 PM Weather January 31
5:00 PM News January 31 - Part 3
5:00 PM News January 31 - Part 3