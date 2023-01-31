Fargo Police Chief speaks on Tyre Nichols’ death

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two more Memphis officers were disciplined and three EMT’s were fired for their involvement in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Today, the Nichols’ family was expected to speak on the need for more police discipline.

But how has the body cam footage of the encounter sparked conversations in police departments in the region?

Police Chief David Zibolski is calling the former Memphis officers’ behavior “disgusting.” He says the act tarnishes the reputation for the law enforcement profession.

Zibolski added that following the release of the body camera footage, his department took the opportunity speak to their 10 new recruits.

“It’s certainly something we want to guard against, and make sure that when we bring people in our department, they understand that is not acceptable: that kind of conduct, the kind of lawlessness is not acceptable and that our culture is not that. We aspire to our vision, mission, and values,” said Chief Zibolski.

Nichols’ funeral is scheduled for tomorrow.

