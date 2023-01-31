Fargo man arrested for assault after striking man with blunt object in an alley, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early morning of Friday, January 27, Fargo Police responded to a call for an assault at a South Fargo apartment, where the victim said he had been struck by a blunt object while he was clearing snow from an alley behind the apartment. From security footage and evidence found at the scene, police say they were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Gary Copass, of Fargo.

Officers tried to find Copass at his residence but say they spotted him in his vehicle and detained him in a traffic stop.

Police say that while searching his apartment, they found the object believed to be the weapon from the early morning assault. He was then arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault.

