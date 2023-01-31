Even Warmer Temps Expected on Wednesday

This Afternoon/Evening:

We have more deceptive sunshine today as temperatures continue to be in the negatives.

In fact, those low temperatures this morning were not much of an improvement over yesterday’s lows in a lot of places. In some, though they were a little bit warmer. For example, here in Fargo, our lowest temperature of the day was 6° warmer than they were yesterday, so there is a little bit of an improvement today.

Right now, we are seeing some folks in the positives in the south. A lot of the Northern Valley is still below 0°, but we could see much of the area above 0° by the end of the day.

Those wind chills are still brutal. Not as bad as this time yesterday, but still mighty cold and prolonged time outdoors should still be avoided if possible.

A lot of the area has clear skies, but we are seeing more and more clouds slide into the Devils Lake Basin and through the Northern Valley and into Northern Minnesota. Places south of I-94 have clear skies.

The Next 24 Hours:

We will see the bank of clouds make its way to the east. Our chance of snow this afternoon/evening has diminished, but we can’t rule out a flurry or two falling out of the clouds. Ahead of the clouds, we are seeing a nice southwest wind that has helped some places in the south reach above 0°.

After the sun sets, though, we will see our temperatures plummet back into the deep freeze. The winds will calm down, and we will return to clear skies which will allow the heat that we received today to escape back into the atmosphere. As a result, our temps will fall back into the teens below zero for a lot of the area. Some -20° temperatures will return to the Northern Valley as well.

By morning, we will see brutal wind chills, once again. However, they won’t be quite as cold as they have been the past couple of mornings. We will see cloudy skies in the north and even some fog is possible in the Devils Lake Basin.

Around lunchtime, a south wind will return to the area. This south wind will bring back positive temperatures. This time they will reach as far north as the Canadian Border. The wind will be stronger in the south. Some places might even reach above 10°in some places. Through the afternoon, we will continue to see the south wind which will bring even higher temperatures.

As we move toward bedtime, we will see some snow enter the area in the north. This snow will mostly occur during the overnight period of Wednesday into Thursday morning. Accumulations are likely to be around 0.5″ by the time the snow moves out, but we could see up to about an inch in some isolated locations. The snow is expected to be out of the area by the Thursday morning commute.

Tomorrow at a Glance:

The morning will bring subzero temperatures for everyone, but it will be warmer than it has been the past few mornings. Wind chills will be in the -20°s in the north and west and the -10°s in the south and east.

By the afternoon, we will have south winds with everyone above 0°. Some wind chills in the north, though, will still be below zero.

The Next Seven Days:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Our morning temps will be warmer on Thursday. However, we will see them fall throughout the day as strong north winds move colder air into our area. There is a chance to see some light snow in our northern Minnesota counties in the morning. After a frigid start, temperatures will begin their climb into the weekend starting Friday with increasing south winds. We begin the day with temperatures near -20°, but we will end the day with temperatures on the plus side of 0° for some! Friday will be the windier of the two days.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Our warming trend will continue on Saturday! Thanks to a south wind, we will see low temperatures in some locations in the south above zero! High temperatures will be near 20°. It will be a little cooler in the north, where temps will reach into the low teens. The warming trend continues on Sunday! We will have some cloudy skies and a breezy south wind that could be strong at times.

MONDAY: Monday brings another shot of snow. At this point in time, it looks to be pretty light, however this system could develop into something more significant. We will keep you posted as Monday grows nearer. We will continue to warm, though! Morning lows will be around 10°, and some could find themselves above freezing by the afternoon! Tuesday will bring a bit of a south wind. Despite the south winds, we will have much colder temperatures. We will see some clouds in the morning, but it will progressively become sunnier through the day. Temperatures in the morning will be in the single digits on both sides of zero. Afternoon highs will be around 10°.

