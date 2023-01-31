Cooking with Cash Wa
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time

Ada Mayor John Hintz has been charged with a DWI for the second time in his life.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch.

He failed two sobriety tests and a urine test showed his BAC was at 0.22.

Hintz was convicted of a DWI in 2008 which happened in Ada, Minn. The 36-year-old has been the mayor of Ada since Nov. 2019.

Hintz is being charged with third degree driving while impaired and reckless driving. Both of those charges are misdemeanors. Hintz is set for a hearing on Feb. 15.

