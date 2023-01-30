Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat.

Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

Connette said the whale circled the boat for about 30 minutes.

“It was an incredible and humbling experience,” Connette said. “It was a rewarding day through and through – good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

The fishermen estimated the whale to be around 35 to 40 feet long.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Magnusson
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
A car wash under construction in Fargo
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
Michelle Carrera has been battling cancer since it was diagnosed in 2021.
‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support
A tipping option is displayed on a card reader tablet at the X-Golf indoor golf in Glenview,...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
The Minnesota State Capitol is shown in this Jan. 10, 2020 photo in St. Paul, Minn.
Minn. House of Representatives pass bill aiming for state to be 100% carbon-free energy by 2040

Latest News

10:00PM Sports Part 2 - January 28
10:00PM Sports Part 2 - January 28
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids
NDT - Wetzel Woodworks - January 30
NDT - Wetzel Woodworks - January 30