Second busiest year on record for Hector International Airport

Hector International Airport Entrance
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in Fargo is making a comeback from pandemic-era travel disruptions. They are reporting 2022 airline passenger traffic as their second busiest year on record.

455,512 total passengers flew out of Fargo in 2022, which is an increase of 14% when compared to the 399,172 passengers in 2021.  This is the second busiest year on record after 2019 with 471,333 enplaned passengers.

The total passenger count for the year was 908,075, which is up 14% over 2021 which had 796,675 total passengers.

Hector Airport had 6,218 air carrier landings in 2022 that averaged 87 seats per flight and an average of 84% capacity.

Passenger traffic in December 2022 also saw an increase when compared to the same month in 2021. The total passenger count for the month was 84,200, which is up 8% over the same period last year.

In December 2022, the passenger enplanements were 43,610.  This is an increase of 9% when compared to the December 2021 passenger enplanements of 39,913.

More about Hector International Airport
December 2022 & Year-End Statistics
Hector International Airport doubling parking capacity
Expansion plans unveiled for Hector International Airport
Landline motorcoach service coming to Fargo airport in March

