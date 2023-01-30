Red Kettle Campaign finishes at 85% of Salvation Army goal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leaders from the Fargo area Salvation Army unveiled the final results of their annual Christmas fundraising campaign finished at nearly 85% of its $1 million goal, for the three months ending December 31st. Much of the shortfall comes from the iconic red kettles not reaching their budget targets.

“This was a challenging year for red kettles, to say the least,” said Major Abe Tamayo, leader of the Fargo-Moorhead Salvation Army.

Tamayo says bell ringer registrations were down significantly and many shifts and days were cancelled because of the brutal temperatures and heavy storms that came through in December.

“When there are no bell ringers, there are no donations,” Tamayo pointed out.

General donations have also been lower, according to the Salvation Army.

“When inflation is high, charitable giving is usually the first thing to get cut from a family budget,” Tamayo said. “And when the markets are down, even our best donors reduce or postpone their giving.”

If you didn’t get the chance to drop some change in a red kettle, the Salvation Army says you can still help the organization on the upcoming Giving Hearts Day. An anonymous donor has pledged $3,000 to double the gifts made to the Fargo Salvation Army on February 9.

“We’re seeing a 30% spike in demand for our services, because of inflation,” said Tamayo. “In the last year, people’s heating bills are up 25%, a 1-bedroom apartment is up 30%, eggs are up 40%. Did you know that 12,000 North Dakota households are behind in their rent? No one should have to choose between paying rent and feeding their family. That’s why we’re here.”

You can make a donation at GivingHeartsDay.org between now and February 9, just search for “Salvation Army Fargo.” Donors can also drop off a check with “Giving Hearts Day” on the memo line to The Salvation Army no later than Giving Hearts Day, February 9.

Last year, the Fargo Salvation Army raised $83,213 on Giving Hearts Day.

