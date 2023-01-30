Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour

Officials: Father punched baby twice in face and head, also punched mother

Martinez Payton, 31, was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic...
Martinez Payton, 31, was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother.

According to court records, 31-year-old Martinez Payton was charged with one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Colerain Township police arrested Payton Saturday morning and said he fled the home.

Affidavits written by police said he punched his baby with a closed fist twice in the face and head, creating “a substantial risk for the victim due to the victim being 10 months old.” He also allegedly “poured Ginger Ale” on the baby.

The mother of the son told police Payton slapped her on both sides of her face, struck her in the face with a closed fist, pushed her into a wall, and then fled in a vehicle, another affidavit said.

Police filed a motion asking the court to issue a temporary protection order for the victims against the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Wick
Carrington daycare provider charged with murder of 5-month-old boy
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site, prosecutors say
Andrew Magnusson
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
A drag performance in Fargo, ND.
Drag performers speak out against ND bill
A tipping option is displayed on a card reader tablet at the X-Golf indoor golf in Glenview,...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes

Latest News

Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
NDSU
NDSU architecture students working with Minot leaders for downtown design project
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Njos mugshot
Documents unsealed against man accused of sending nude and lewd texts to teen boy
President Biden announced an infrastructure law that will provide funding for two train tunnels.
‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden hails plans for big East Coast tunnel fix