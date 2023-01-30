NDSU architecture students working with Minot leaders for downtown design project

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University architecture students have met with Minot, ND, leaders to kick-off downtown design project. 16 students met with the Minot Area Chamber EDC to come up with a new concept of what downtown Minot would look like.

“Not every architecture student gets a chance like this, to work on a project that directly impacts people,” said NDSU student Sofia Naranjo Mata. “This is an amazing opportunity for us to put our years of education together and create something special for the Minot community.”

“The land-grant mission of NDSU is to go out and serve communities around our state,” NDSU adjunct professor of architecture Kristi Hanson said. “Downtown Minot is the perfect place to achieve that mission. We’re going to knit what we heard from this community into a narrative and ultimately, a creative process will come out of this to answer the question, ‘Who does Minot want to be?’”

The project will end at the end of the semester with a presentation slated for May.

“This is no ordinary class project,” said Minot Mayor Tim Ross. “The vision of Kristi and her students is going to further the growth and optimism already found in downtown Minot. Their work will have an impact on the city of Minot for years to come, and that excites us.”

